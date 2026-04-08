Nail-Biting Finish: Gujarat Titans Secure Thrilling Win Over Delhi Capitals

In a thrilling Indian Premier League encounter on Wednesday, the Gujarat Titans edged out the Delhi Capitals by a solitary run. KL Rahul's commendable 92 off 52 balls nearly carried DC across the line, but GT's sharp fielding delivered them the victory.

Gujarat Titans set a formidable total of 210 for four, thanks to a robust 70 from Shubman Gill, with aggressive innings from Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar adding significant value. For Delhi, Mukesh Kumar stood out with his bowling performance, taking two wickets for 55 runs.

Despite Delhi's strong opening partnership between KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka, they fell just short. GT's Rashid Khan turned the tide with three wickets for 17 runs, playing a pivotal role in stifling Delhi's chase, leaving the Capitals agonizingly close at 209 for eight after 20 overs.