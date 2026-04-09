Gianpiero Lambiase's Move: A Major Shift in F1 Engineering

In a significant personnel shift within Formula One, Gianpiero Lambiase, the veteran race engineer for Max Verstappen, is set to join McLaren as chief racing officer in 2028, post his contract expiration with Red Bull. This change could signify a new era for McLaren as they integrate Lambiase's expertise.

Lambiase, referred to as 'GP', has been integral to Verstappen's success over the years, contributing to the Dutch driver's four world championships. His upcoming role at McLaren, as announced by the team, will involve supporting team principal Andrea Stella, enhancing their race strategy leadership.

Red Bull's acknowledgment of Lambiase's departure reflects a transitional phase for the team, amidst existing challenges and the evolving Formula One landscape. This move pairs McLaren's recent achievements with Lambiase's proven track record, potentially setting a new benchmark in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)