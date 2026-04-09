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Indian Athletes Set to Shine at World Race Walking Championships

A 12-member Indian squad, led by Ram Baboo and Manju Rani, will compete in the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Brazil on April 12. The revamped event now includes a half marathon and marathon, and the Indian team aims for both individual and team titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:48 IST
Indian Athletes Set to Shine at World Race Walking Championships
  • Country:
  • India

A strong contingent comprising 12 athletes will represent India at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships, taking place in Brasilia, Brazil, on April 12. Led by Ram Baboo and Manju Rani, the team left for Brazil after securing their visas.

The championship introduces new race formats, replacing the 20km and 35km events with a half marathon and marathon, alongside a 10km race for U20 athletes. Competing not only as individuals but also for team accolades, the Indian squad aims to make its mark on the global stage.

In senior categories, teams can field up to five athletes, with the top three contributing to the team score. The Indian lineup seeks to excel in all categories, hoping to bring home substantial honors from this prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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