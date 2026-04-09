Ravi Shastri Immortalized at Wankhede Stadium

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) bestowed a prestigious honor upon former Indian cricket stalwart Ravi Shastri by naming a stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after him on Thursday. Shastri, who has played various pivotal roles such as player, coach, and commentator, described this recognition as a monumental achievement in his lifelong dedication to Indian cricket.

At the unveiling ceremony, an emotional Shastri expressed immense pride and gratitude. "This is a significant honor, and it speaks to years of hard work and dedication," he told reporters. The ceremony was a significant event for the Mumbai cricket community, celebrating not just Shastri's contributions but also those of other cricket icons.

In addition to Shastri, the MCA paid homage to other distinguished cricket figures by dedicating stadium gates to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji. The event, attended by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and MCA President Ajinkya Naik, was a testament to these legends' enduring impact on Indian cricket. The decision to honor these figures was unanimously approved by the MCA Apex Council earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)