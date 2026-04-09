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Ravi Shastri Immortalized at Wankhede Stadium

Ravi Shastri, former Indian cricketer and celebrated commentator, was honored by the Mumbai Cricket Association as a stand at Wankhede Stadium is named after him. The ceremony, attended by dignitaries, also saw the dedication of gates to other cricket legends, celebrating their lasting legacy in Indian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:01 IST
Ravi Shastri Immortalized at Wankhede Stadium
Ravi Shastri (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) bestowed a prestigious honor upon former Indian cricket stalwart Ravi Shastri by naming a stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after him on Thursday. Shastri, who has played various pivotal roles such as player, coach, and commentator, described this recognition as a monumental achievement in his lifelong dedication to Indian cricket.

At the unveiling ceremony, an emotional Shastri expressed immense pride and gratitude. "This is a significant honor, and it speaks to years of hard work and dedication," he told reporters. The ceremony was a significant event for the Mumbai cricket community, celebrating not just Shastri's contributions but also those of other cricket icons.

In addition to Shastri, the MCA paid homage to other distinguished cricket figures by dedicating stadium gates to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji. The event, attended by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and MCA President Ajinkya Naik, was a testament to these legends' enduring impact on Indian cricket. The decision to honor these figures was unanimously approved by the MCA Apex Council earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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