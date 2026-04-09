Global Kickoff: LA28 Tickets Go on Sale Amidst Sports Scandals

Ticket sales for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics opened to a global audience this Thursday, following a record-breaking local presale. Organizers reported exceptional demand, despite some price and availability concerns. LA28's early sales have reportedly surpassed previous Olympic Games records.

In a different development, the U.S. Justice Department has initiated an investigation against the National Football League for allegedly engaging in anticompetitive practices. Stakeholders have raised issues about limited consumer access to games due to shifting broadcasting rights towards streaming platforms.

Exciting moments unfolded in multiple sports arenas. The Toronto Blue Jays fought to victory against the Dodgers in MLB action. The Edmonton Oilers continue to lead in the NHL Pacific Division, thanks to Connor McDavid's performance. In the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder secured the top seed in the Western Conference with a win against the Clippers.