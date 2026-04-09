Wanindu Hasaranga: Injured Out of IPL, Replacement Pending

Wanindu Hasaranga, the Sri Lankan leg-break bowler, has been sidelined from the ongoing Indian Premier League due to an injury. The announcement was made by his team, the Lucknow Super Giants, on Thursday.

Hasaranga has been dealing with a persistent hamstring injury, first sustained in February, and has not played competitive cricket for nearly two months. According to reports, he is unable to bowl and has yet to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Sri Lanka Cricket, raising doubts about his immediate availability.

LSG's global director, Tom Moody, told IPL broadcaster JioStar during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that the franchise is gearing up to announce a replacement for Hasaranga within the next 24 to 48 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)