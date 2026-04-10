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High Stakes at Augusta: A Tight Race for the Masters Glory

The second round of the Masters is underway at Augusta National, where world number one Scottie Scheffler contends with chilly weather conditions. Rory McIlroy leads after a commanding start, aiming for back-to-back titles. Patrick Reed stays competitive, while LIV Golf participants face challenges after a rough start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:26 IST
High Stakes at Augusta: A Tight Race for the Masters Glory
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The Masters at Augusta National enters its second round, drawing eyes as world number one Scottie Scheffler battles chilly morning conditions. Despite weather concerns, Scheffler shows promise as he quickly dispels any rust with a strong opening round performance, trailing the leaders by just three shots.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy appears poised and confident, delivering a stellar five-under-par 67 that marks his best start at Augusta in over a decade. McIlroy is in pursuit of becoming the fourth golfer in history to clinch consecutive Masters titles.

Patrick Reed remains a strong contender, leveraging Augusta National's par-fives effectively. Meanwhile, players from the LIV Golf series, including Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, face an uphill battle after lackluster starts. With no rain and bright sunshine forecast, the course is set to challenge the players with demanding conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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