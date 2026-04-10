Zimbabwe Women’s Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic Tour of Pakistan

The Zimbabwe women's cricket team is set to embark on its historic maiden tour of Pakistan. Scheduled from May 3 to 15, the series will feature six matches against the host team in Karachi, marking a significant milestone for Zimbabwe's cricketing endeavors.

The series will comprise three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is), with the ODIs contributing to the ICC Women's Championships 2025-2029. All matches will take place at Karachi's National Stadium, where the visiting team is expected to arrive on April 29.

This tour is deemed vital for preparations ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England, which runs from June 12 to July 5. Meanwhile, the Pakistan team is also preparing for a triangular T20 series against West Indies and Ireland in Dublin.

(With inputs from agencies.)