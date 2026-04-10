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Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Triumph in Semis to Set Up Showdown

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious in their semifinals to face each other in the finals of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship Division 'A'. While Madhya Pradesh defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Uttar Pradesh won against Punjab, setting the stage for a thrilling final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Triumph in Semis to Set Up Showdown
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Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh clinched victories in their respective semifinal matches to reach the finals of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship Division 'A' held on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh triumphed with a 4-2 win against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, with notable goals from Deepak Singh, Karan Gautam, Gazee Khan, and Siddharth Ben.

In another high-energy match, Uttar Pradesh crushed Punjab 6-2, with Shahrukh Ali and Nitish Yadav scoring twice each, while Ketan Kushwaha and Rahul Yadav added to the tally, setting up a much-anticipated final clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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