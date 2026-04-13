Fatal Collision in Uttar Pradesh: Wedding Returnees Involved
A tragic accident in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in six deaths and several injuries after a bus carrying wedding returnees collided with a truck. The police have initiated relief work and an investigation, while the Chief Minister expressed condolences and ordered swift response from officials.
- Country:
- India
In a devastating accident on the Dhaulana-Gulawati road in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, a bus carrying passengers returning from a wedding collided with a truck, killing at least six people and injuring seven others, according to the Police Media Cell.
Superintendent of Police Gyananjay Singh reported that the tragic incident occurred on Monday and involved a passenger bus that had been part of a wedding procession. Prompt police action saw teams at the scene coordinating relief efforts, transporting victims to nearby hospitals, though six losses were reported on-site.
Legal proceedings are ongoing as the truck was cleared to restore traffic flow. One of the bus passengers remains unidentified. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed local authorities to expedite relief measures.
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