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Uttar Pradesh Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Deep Dive

Over 2.04 crore voters were removed from Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision, primarily affecting urban centres and women. Even with 84 lakh new additions, the electorate adjusted to 13.39 crore. Despite logistical challenges, the gender ratio improved marginally, particularly among young voters aged 18-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Deep Dive
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The Election Commission of India has completed a major overhaul of Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls, removing over 2.04 crore voters from the list. This exercise, called the Special Intensive Revision, focused on urban centres where the most significant deletions occurred.

While 84 lakh new voters were registered, taking the total electorate to 13.39 crore, the gender ratio saw a slight uptick, improving to 834 women per 1,000 men from an initial 824 recorded in the draft list. Notably, there was a significant surge in young voters, specifically those aged 18-19.

The exercise involved substantial coordination, with 75 district election officers and thousands of participating officials across 403 assembly constituencies. Despite the volume of changes, the Election Commission ensured transparency and addressed 107 memoranda from various political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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