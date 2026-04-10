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FC Goa's Dominant Second Half Secures Victory Over Odisha FC

In an Indian Super League match, FC Goa triumphed 3-1 over Odisha FC. Second-half efforts from Dejan Dražić, Pol Moreno, and Brison Fernandes sealed the win, while Suhair VP scored for Odisha. The game's tempo increased post-halftime, with both teams initially struggling to capitalize on set-pieces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Margao | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:54 IST
FC Goa's Dominant Second Half Secures Victory Over Odisha FC
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FC Goa clinched a 3-1 victory against Odisha FC in their thrilling Indian Super League encounter. The decisive second half saw goals from Dejan Dražić, Pol Moreno, and Brison Fernandes, while Suhair VP provided a late response for Odisha.

The opening half was tightly contested, with both teams sharing possession yet failing to create significant opportunities. Rahul KP posed a consistent threat to Goa's defense early on, while the home team frequently found themselves ensnared in offside traps.

Post-break, the intensity surged. Goa's Dražić broke the deadlock, calmly netting in the 62nd minute. Moreno's free-kick extended the lead, and Fernandes converted a penalty in extra time for a comfortable win. Odisha's lone consolation came from Suhair's late strike.

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