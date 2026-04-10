FC Goa's Dominant Second Half Secures Victory Over Odisha FC

FC Goa clinched a 3-1 victory against Odisha FC in their thrilling Indian Super League encounter. The decisive second half saw goals from Dejan Dražić, Pol Moreno, and Brison Fernandes, while Suhair VP provided a late response for Odisha.

The opening half was tightly contested, with both teams sharing possession yet failing to create significant opportunities. Rahul KP posed a consistent threat to Goa's defense early on, while the home team frequently found themselves ensnared in offside traps.

Post-break, the intensity surged. Goa's Dražić broke the deadlock, calmly netting in the 62nd minute. Moreno's free-kick extended the lead, and Fernandes converted a penalty in extra time for a comfortable win. Odisha's lone consolation came from Suhair's late strike.