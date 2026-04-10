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Liverpool Fans Rally Against Ticket Price Hikes Amid Rising Costs

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan addressed supporters about planned protests against ticket price hikes, urging fact-based discussions. Despite spending on players and rising operational costs, ticket prices rose minimally over the decade. Hogan emphasized the inevitability of increases to compete effectively, considering competitors' higher price hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:11 IST
Liverpool Fans Rally Against Ticket Price Hikes Amid Rising Costs
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Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan has appealed to fans planning to protest ticket price increases to ensure their actions are informed by facts as tensions mount ahead of the Premier League clash with Fulham.

The club recently announced a plan to raise general admission ticket prices for the next three seasons, causing unrest among supporters. Hogan defended this decision by highlighting a significant 85% rise in matchday operating costs over the past decade.

While acknowledging the fans' right to voice their opinions, Hogan emphasized the importance of understanding the underlying economic realities. Liverpool's utility costs have surged 107% in four years, while competitors have raised prices more sharply. Despite spending significantly on new players, the club faces financial pressures requiring modest ticket price adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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