Songkran Celebrations Dampened by Rising Costs: A New Year with Less Splash
The Thailand Songkran festival, known as the world's largest water festival, faces reduced spending due to price increases driven by the Iran war. Traditionally a major tourist draw, the festival is hit by reduced travel and economic concerns, causing a predicted 3.7% drop in expenditures compared to last year.
The lively Songkran festival in Thailand, famously known as the world's largest water festival, is feeling the squeeze as rising costs, exacerbated by the Iran conflict, lead to scaled-back celebrations. Traditionally, Songkran represents a time of cleansing and prosperity, attracting tourists with its vibrant and water-splashing rituals.
This year, however, spending during the festival is expected to decline for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce forecasts a 3.7% drop, with many Bangkok residents choosing not to travel due to high transportation and living expenses, thereby affecting nationwide spending.
Yuparat Kheowsakhu, residing in Sukhumvit, echoes the sentiments of many who are opting to celebrate locally to save on costs. A separate survey reveals over 50% plan to forego festive activities, contributing to decreased sales for vendors like Saran Keavvichai, who reports halved sales of water guns in Bangkok's Chinatown market.
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