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Indian Consumer Durables Sector Faces Short-Term Pressure Amid Rising Costs and Weak Demand

The Indian consumer durables sector is experiencing short-term challenges due to weak demand and rising input costs. However, certain categories show resilience, driven by event-led demand and structural growth factors. The sector's long-term outlook remains optimistic, depending on demand normalization and easing input cost pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:43 IST
Indian Consumer Durables Sector Faces Short-Term Pressure Amid Rising Costs and Weak Demand
Representational Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Indian consumer durables sector is grappling with near-term challenges, fueled by sluggish demand and climbing input costs, according to a recent report from HDFC Securities. Despite these hurdles, the sector is expected to experience a gradual recovery in the medium to long term, powered by select segments and structural drivers.

The report highlights that demand conditions remain tough across major segments, citing factors such as unseasonal weather, high base effects, and delayed seasonal demand. Intense margin pressures from high commodity prices are anticipated, leading to modest revenue growth but declining profitability.

Nevertheless, some areas show resilience, notably televisions and kitchen appliances, which benefit from World Cup-related demand and the increasing popularity of induction cooktops amid gas shortages. Over the long term, the sector's recovery is expected to be bolstered by trends like premiumisation and increased electrification, despite current challenging conditions.

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