Left Menu

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Spearheads RR's Stunning Win Over RCB

Rajasthan Royals triumphed over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling IPL 2026 match, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive 78 in the powerplay setting the tone for their chase. Despite RCB's formidable total of 201 aided by Rajat Patidar's 63, RR secured a six-wicket victory in 18 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:33 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Spearheads RR's Stunning Win Over RCB
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi while batting (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-octane IPL 2026 clash, Rajasthan Royals dismantled Royal Challengers Bengaluru's defenses, securing a six-wicket victory largely due to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's onslaught.

The Royals chased down a formidable 202 target, propelled by Sooryavanshi's scorching 78 off 26 balls, and an unbeaten 81 from Dhruv Jurel, leaving RCB stunned.

Despite RCB's captain Rajat Patidar anchoring a recovery to post 201/8 after early setbacks, Rajasthan's top order partnership went unrivaled, handing RCB their first season defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bhopal's Crackdown on Illegal Lakefront Constructions Underway

Bhopal's Crackdown on Illegal Lakefront Constructions Underway

 India
2
Artemis II: Humanity’s Return Journey to the Moon

Artemis II: Humanity’s Return Journey to the Moon

 Global
3
BJP Spokesperson Accuses Congress Leader of Deflection Tactics

BJP Spokesperson Accuses Congress Leader of Deflection Tactics

 India
4
Rory McIlroy Commands the Lead at The Masters, Vies for Back-to-Back Wins

Rory McIlroy Commands the Lead at The Masters, Vies for Back-to-Back Wins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026