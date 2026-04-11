Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Spearheads RR's Stunning Win Over RCB

In a high-octane IPL 2026 clash, Rajasthan Royals dismantled Royal Challengers Bengaluru's defenses, securing a six-wicket victory largely due to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's onslaught.

The Royals chased down a formidable 202 target, propelled by Sooryavanshi's scorching 78 off 26 balls, and an unbeaten 81 from Dhruv Jurel, leaving RCB stunned.

Despite RCB's captain Rajat Patidar anchoring a recovery to post 201/8 after early setbacks, Rajasthan's top order partnership went unrivaled, handing RCB their first season defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)