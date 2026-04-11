Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Spearheads RR's Stunning Win Over RCB
Rajasthan Royals triumphed over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling IPL 2026 match, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive 78 in the powerplay setting the tone for their chase. Despite RCB's formidable total of 201 aided by Rajat Patidar's 63, RR secured a six-wicket victory in 18 overs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a high-octane IPL 2026 clash, Rajasthan Royals dismantled Royal Challengers Bengaluru's defenses, securing a six-wicket victory largely due to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's onslaught.
The Royals chased down a formidable 202 target, propelled by Sooryavanshi's scorching 78 off 26 balls, and an unbeaten 81 from Dhruv Jurel, leaving RCB stunned.
Despite RCB's captain Rajat Patidar anchoring a recovery to post 201/8 after early setbacks, Rajasthan's top order partnership went unrivaled, handing RCB their first season defeat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The 15-Year-Old Cricket Sensation
Rajat Patidar's Counter-Strike: RCB's Spirited IPL Stand
Rajat Patidar's Fighting Fifty Boosts RCB's IPL Glory
Stephen Fleming: Navigating the Evolving World of IPL Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A Cricket Prodigy and the Promise of Indian Sporting Future