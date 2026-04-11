Rajasthan's Path to Social Unity: Honoring Jyotiba Phule's Legacy

During a recent event in Bandikui, Dausa district, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted India's strides in achieving social unity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Sharma lauded PM Modi for advancing social reformer Jyotiba Phule's mission of social justice and empowerment.

Sharma emphasized Phule's lifelong dedication to the upliftment of women, farmers, and laborers, advocating for women's rights and educational access for girls. The CM underscored the state's commitment to the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers, and women, noting successful welfare schemes.

Sharma pointed to significant achievements including lifting millions out of poverty and expanding financial support for farmers under central and state initiatives. Additionally, Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa remarked on the inspirational legacies of Phule and Dr. Ambedkar for promoting equality and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)