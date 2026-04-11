Left Menu

Rajasthan's Path to Social Unity: Honoring Jyotiba Phule's Legacy

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma commended India's progress in social unity during an event honoring Jyotiba Phule. Under PM Modi's leadership, efforts continue for social justice. The state prioritizes welfare schemes aiding marginalized groups, while claiming significant advances against poverty and educational promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:11 IST
Rajasthan's Path to Social Unity: Honoring Jyotiba Phule's Legacy
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent event in Bandikui, Dausa district, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted India's strides in achieving social unity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Sharma lauded PM Modi for advancing social reformer Jyotiba Phule's mission of social justice and empowerment.

Sharma emphasized Phule's lifelong dedication to the upliftment of women, farmers, and laborers, advocating for women's rights and educational access for girls. The CM underscored the state's commitment to the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers, and women, noting successful welfare schemes.

Sharma pointed to significant achievements including lifting millions out of poverty and expanding financial support for farmers under central and state initiatives. Additionally, Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa remarked on the inspirational legacies of Phule and Dr. Ambedkar for promoting equality and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Declares Victory in Iran Conflict Amid Strait of Hormuz Operations

Trump Declares Victory in Iran Conflict Amid Strait of Hormuz Operations

 United States
2
Tension Rises in West Bengal as Crude Bomb Explodes on School Rooftop

Tension Rises in West Bengal as Crude Bomb Explodes on School Rooftop

 India
3
Political Clash Over 'Vande Mataram' Sparks Debate in Madhya Pradesh

Political Clash Over 'Vande Mataram' Sparks Debate in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
Kashmir Drug Bust: Eight Arrested, Massive Contraband Seized

Kashmir Drug Bust: Eight Arrested, Massive Contraband Seized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026