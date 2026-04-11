Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Knock Sets SRH Ablaze in IPL Clash Against PBKS

In an electrifying IPL showdown, Abhishek Sharma stunned spectators with a whirlwind 74 off just 28 deliveries, propelling Sunrisers Hyderabad to a formidable score against Punjab Kings.

Despite the initial onslaught, PBKS fought back effectively, curbing SRH's momentum as Shashank Singh's double strike and prudent strategies from skipper Shreyas Iyer turned the tide.

The match played out as a thrilling duel of power hitting and strategic bowling, ending with PBKS limiting SRH to 219 runs, highlighting the thin line between triumph and setback in T20 cricket.