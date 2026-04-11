Rory McIlroy Eyes Back-to-Back Masters Titles

Rory McIlroy is poised to strengthen his hold on the Green Jacket during Saturday's third round of the Masters. He took a commanding six-shot lead into Augusta National, showcasing another stellar performance.

The Northern Irishman, who completed the career Grand Slam last year, is playing with newfound freedom. As he prepares to play with Sam Burns, Augusta National's notoriously tough course is expected to become even more challenging under the intense Georgia sun.

With $4.5 million up for grabs, McIlroy has the chance to join golf legends like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in retaining the Masters title. His determination to rewrite Augusta's past heartbreaks remains evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)