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Rory McIlroy Eyes Back-to-Back Masters Titles

Rory McIlroy leads the Masters by six shots heading into the third round at Augusta National. Having won the event last year, McIlroy aims to join a select group of golfers who retained the title. The competition takes place in challenging conditions under the Georgia sun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:55 IST
Rory McIlroy Eyes Back-to-Back Masters Titles
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is poised to strengthen his hold on the Green Jacket during Saturday's third round of the Masters. He took a commanding six-shot lead into Augusta National, showcasing another stellar performance.

The Northern Irishman, who completed the career Grand Slam last year, is playing with newfound freedom. As he prepares to play with Sam Burns, Augusta National's notoriously tough course is expected to become even more challenging under the intense Georgia sun.

With $4.5 million up for grabs, McIlroy has the chance to join golf legends like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in retaining the Masters title. His determination to rewrite Augusta's past heartbreaks remains evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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