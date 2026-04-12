Olympique Safi's Remarkable Rise: Forcing a Stalemate Against USM Alger
Moroccan club Olympique Safi held USM Alger to a 0-0 draw in their first African Confederation Cup semi-final appearance. Despite USMA's attempts, including a disallowed goal from Zakaria Draoui, Safi showed resilience. Meanwhile, Egypt's Zamalek secured a 1-0 victory against Chabab Belouizdad in the other semi-final matchup.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 00:29 IST
In a stunning display of resilience, Moroccan club Olympique Safi managed to hold their own against former champions USM Alger, forcing a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the African Confederation Cup semi-final.
Despite being newcomers to the continental club competition, Safi's defense stood strong, even as USMA had a penalty appeal denied and saw two goals disallowed, including Zakaria Draoui's effort in the 54th minute.
Elsewhere, Egyptian giants Zamalek emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Algeria's Chabab Belouizdad, setting the stage for a thrilling return leg.
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