Left Menu

Olympique Safi's Remarkable Rise: Forcing a Stalemate Against USM Alger

Moroccan club Olympique Safi held USM Alger to a 0-0 draw in their first African Confederation Cup semi-final appearance. Despite USMA's attempts, including a disallowed goal from Zakaria Draoui, Safi showed resilience. Meanwhile, Egypt's Zamalek secured a 1-0 victory against Chabab Belouizdad in the other semi-final matchup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 00:29 IST
Olympique Safi's Remarkable Rise: Forcing a Stalemate Against USM Alger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning display of resilience, Moroccan club Olympique Safi managed to hold their own against former champions USM Alger, forcing a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the African Confederation Cup semi-final.

Despite being newcomers to the continental club competition, Safi's defense stood strong, even as USMA had a penalty appeal denied and saw two goals disallowed, including Zakaria Draoui's effort in the 54th minute.

Elsewhere, Egyptian giants Zamalek emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Algeria's Chabab Belouizdad, setting the stage for a thrilling return leg.

TRENDING

1
Neuville Dominates Rally Croatia Amid Tyre Troubles for Rivals

Neuville Dominates Rally Croatia Amid Tyre Troubles for Rivals

 Global
2
Prisoners Exchanged Amid Easter Ceasefire Between Ukraine and Russia

Prisoners Exchanged Amid Easter Ceasefire Between Ukraine and Russia

 Global
3
Netanyahu Claims 'Historic Achievements' in Countering Iran

Netanyahu Claims 'Historic Achievements' in Countering Iran

 Israel
4
Rory McIlroy: Chasing Back-to-Back Masters Glory

Rory McIlroy: Chasing Back-to-Back Masters Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026