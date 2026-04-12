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Rory McIlroy's Roller Coaster Ride at the Masters

Rory McIlroy's journey at the Masters has been anything but smooth, often seeing him throw away chances at a career grand slam. Despite leading the tournament, McIlroy's third round was a struggle, ending tied with Cameron Young. He faces a challenging final round with several competitors close behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:27 IST
Rory McIlroy's Roller Coaster Ride at the Masters
Rory McIlroy
  • Country:
  • United States

Rory McIlroy's history at the Masters has been marked by dramatic twists and turns. For over a decade, the Northern Irish golfer has come close to securing the career grand slam, only to see his chances slip away. Last year, McIlroy finally clinched the title, recovering from a late-round water hazard setback to win a playoff against Justin Rose.

This year, McIlroy entered the third round with a six-shot lead, which quickly evaporated in a roller-coaster round. His scorecard featured three bogeys, four birdies, and a double bogey, leading to a score of 73. This dropped him to 11 under, where he now shares the lead with Cameron Young heading into the final round.

The competition remains fierce with Sam Burns just one shot behind and others like Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, and Jason Day lurking close by. Despite the challenges, McIlroy remains optimistic. "I have to look at the positives," he said, acknowledging the need for improved performance in the deciding round to secure a win at Augusta National.

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