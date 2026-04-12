Masters Showdown: McIlroy's Lead Disappears, Young Surges as Scheffler Storms Back

The Masters tournament witnessed a dramatic twist as Rory McIlroy's comfortable six-shot lead evaporated, making way for intense competition among top contenders.

Cameron Young charged forward to tie McIlroy at 11-under, while world number one Scottie Scheffler staged a remarkable comeback to revive his chances in the iconic tournament.

With a record-breaking $22.5 million purse up for grabs, the final round promises to deliver high drama and excitement at Augusta National.

(With inputs from agencies.)