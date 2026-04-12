Masters Showdown: McIlroy's Lead Disappears, Young Surges as Scheffler Storms Back
Rory McIlroy's commanding six-shot lead at the Masters vanished amid intense competition from Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler. Young charged to share the lead, while Scheffler made an impressive comeback with a bogey-free 65. Amid fluctuating scores, the final round promises high excitement with a record prize at stake.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:29 IST
The Masters tournament witnessed a dramatic twist as Rory McIlroy's comfortable six-shot lead evaporated, making way for intense competition among top contenders.
Cameron Young charged forward to tie McIlroy at 11-under, while world number one Scottie Scheffler staged a remarkable comeback to revive his chances in the iconic tournament.
With a record-breaking $22.5 million purse up for grabs, the final round promises to deliver high drama and excitement at Augusta National.
(With inputs from agencies.)