Tottenham's Relegation Woes Deepen with Loss to Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur's struggle to escape Premier League relegation intensified as the team suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Sunderland on Sunday. The defeat was marked by a deflected shot from Nordi Mukiele at the Stadium of Light, leaving Tottenham entrenched in the relegation zone.

The match also marked the first game under new coach Roberto De Zerbi, who aims to turn around the team's disappointing run. Unfortunately, the loss extended Tottenham's winless streak in the league to 14 matches, a stretch that began at the start of the year.

With only six games remaining in the season, Tottenham now trails safety by a mere two points. Compounding the pressure, fellow relegation contenders Nottingham Forest managed a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, while Crystal Palace achieved a comeback 2-1 victory over Newcastle.

(With inputs from agencies.)