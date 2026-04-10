Judge Resigns: The Unfolding Drama of Justice Yashwant Varma
Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court resigned amidst allegations of corruption following the discovery of burnt currency notes at his residence. This resignation nullified the pending impeachment proceedings. The case involved an in-depth investigation by a committee initiated after a significant legal controversy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice Yashwant Varma, facing corruption charges after burnt currency notes were found at his residence, has resigned from the Allahabad High Court. Addressing President Droupadi Murmu, Varma noted his resignation was due to 'deep anguish.'
The impeachment proceedings against him are now void. Justice Varma's resignation came following intense scrutiny and a formal investigation by a committee led by high-ranking judiciary members.
This high-profile case features a complex sequence of legal maneuvers and administrative responses, highlighting the challenges in handling judicial conduct allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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