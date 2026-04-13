AI at Work: Gamechanger or Job Threat?

A growing number of American employees are integrating artificial intelligence into their daily work routines, yet skepticism lingers. Gallup's new polling reveals a rise in the belief that AI may eventually replace human jobs. Workers not yet engaging with AI cite preferences for traditional methods, ethical concerns, and data privacy issues.

The February poll indicates varying impacts of AI in the workplace. Social worker Scott Segal, for example, employs AI to connect patients with healthcare resources but is wary of its potential to replace human interaction. The majority of AI users report increased productivity, particularly in managerial and technological roles.

Despite AI's benefits, adoption remains uneven. Obstacles include worries over AI's accuracy and job displacement. Although technology adoption grows, a significant number of American workers fear AI and other advancements could eliminate their jobs within the next five years, leaving many pondering their future livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)