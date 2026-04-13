Left Menu

AI at Work: Gamechanger or Job Threat?

An increasing number of American workers are using AI in their jobs, but many remain skeptical, fearing job displacement, ethical dilemmas, and data privacy concerns. While AI boosts productivity for some, more are concerned about its negative impacts. A Gallup study highlights the growing divergence in perceptions of AI in the workplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:33 IST
AI at Work: Gamechanger or Job Threat?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A growing number of American employees are integrating artificial intelligence into their daily work routines, yet skepticism lingers. Gallup's new polling reveals a rise in the belief that AI may eventually replace human jobs. Workers not yet engaging with AI cite preferences for traditional methods, ethical concerns, and data privacy issues.

The February poll indicates varying impacts of AI in the workplace. Social worker Scott Segal, for example, employs AI to connect patients with healthcare resources but is wary of its potential to replace human interaction. The majority of AI users report increased productivity, particularly in managerial and technological roles.

Despite AI's benefits, adoption remains uneven. Obstacles include worries over AI's accuracy and job displacement. Although technology adoption grows, a significant number of American workers fear AI and other advancements could eliminate their jobs within the next five years, leaving many pondering their future livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Police Crack Grenade Attack Case in Amritsar

Punjab Police Crack Grenade Attack Case in Amritsar

 India
2
Parliament's Historic Step: Women's Reservation Act Amendment

Parliament's Historic Step: Women's Reservation Act Amendment

 India
3
AUJP's Humayun Kabir Denies 'Sting Video' Allegations as AIMIM Ends Alliance

AUJP's Humayun Kabir Denies 'Sting Video' Allegations as AIMIM Ends Alliance

 India
4
Tensions Rise as Iran Labels U.S. Blockade 'Piracy'

Tensions Rise as Iran Labels U.S. Blockade 'Piracy'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026