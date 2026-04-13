Phoenix Hyderabad Shines at IGPL Invitational 2026

Phoenix Hyderabad, under the leadership of Sachin Baisoya, clinched victory in the team event at the IGPL Invitational 2026 held in Mauritius, with Leander Paes hosting the prestigious competition.

Baisoya's impressive rounds of 67, 71, and 67 facilitated the team's ascent to the top, surpassing competitors from Mumbai's Atri and RVR Delhi. Individually, Baisoya also emerged victorious while GolfKonnect Bangalore's Veer Ganapathy secured the runner-up position.

Phoenix finished the three-day event 14-under, edging out Atri and RVR Delhi who finished 13-under and 12-under respectively. The overall points will contribute towards determining the season's team champions as each event within the AM Green IGPL features a team element.