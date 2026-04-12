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Jharkhand Triumphs Again: Secures Sub Junior Women's Hockey Title

Jharkhand successfully defended their title at the Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship, defeating Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in a thrilling final. Odisha claimed third place after beating Uttar Pradesh. Key goals from Sugan Sanga and Sewani Kerketta secured Jharkhand's unbeaten run throughout the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:53 IST
Jharkhand Triumphs Again: Secures Sub Junior Women's Hockey Title
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In a gripping finale, Jharkhand has successfully defended its title at the Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship by edging out Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in a nail-biting Division 'A' final on Sunday.

The match, marked by intense competition, saw Jharkhand take an early lead through a penalty corner converted by Sugan Sanga in the 5th minute. However, Madhya Pradesh fought back, with Nammi Geethasri leveling the score in the 37th minute.

As both teams vied for domination, it was Jharkhand's Sewani Kerketta who clinched the title with a decisive goal in the 56th minute, ensuring a flawless campaign. Meanwhile, Odisha secured the bronze medal by defeating Uttar Pradesh 4-2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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