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Tragic Collision on NH 33: Youth Dead, Seven Injured

A head-on collision between an SUV and a sedan on Jharkhand's NH 33 resulted in the death of a 22-year-old and injuries to seven others. The accident caused traffic disruption until police cleared the scene. The injured were taken to a hospital; their condition is stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:20 IST
Tragic Collision on NH 33: Youth Dead, Seven Injured
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  • India

A tragic collision on NH 33 in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district led to the death of a youth and left seven others injured, police report.

The accident involved an SUV and a sedan, causing traffic disruption on Tata-Ranchi Highway before the site was cleared.

The injured were moved to a Jamshedpur hospital, where they are reported stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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