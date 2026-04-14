Tragic Collision on NH 33: Youth Dead, Seven Injured
A head-on collision between an SUV and a sedan on Jharkhand's NH 33 resulted in the death of a 22-year-old and injuries to seven others. The accident caused traffic disruption until police cleared the scene. The injured were taken to a hospital; their condition is stable.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:20 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic collision on NH 33 in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district led to the death of a youth and left seven others injured, police report.
The accident involved an SUV and a sedan, causing traffic disruption on Tata-Ranchi Highway before the site was cleared.
The injured were moved to a Jamshedpur hospital, where they are reported stable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Jharkhand
- NH 33
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- sedan
- youth death
- traffic disruption
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- police
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