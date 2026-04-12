Sanju Samson: A Comeback Century Lights Up Chennai's IPL Campaign

Sanju Samson has rediscovered his form, smashing an unbeaten 115 off just 56 balls, propelling Chennai to a decisive 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Saturday. This performance comes after a sluggish start with the franchise this season.

Chennai, bolstered by Samson's brilliance and 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre's impressive 59 off 36, set a daunting 212-2 total. Delhi fell short, managing only 189 as Chennai secured their first IPL win of the season despite being without former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Samson's thoughts at the post-match presentation reflected resilience: "Even after losing three games in a row, we had a 50-second meeting which shows the franchise's faith, and that connects with who I am." Chennai sits ninth in the standings with two points, while Delhi is fourth with four points.