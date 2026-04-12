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Sanju Samson: A Comeback Century Lights Up Chennai's IPL Campaign

Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 115, leading Chennai to a 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals. After a slow start to the IPL season, Samson's century marked his fourth in the league and helped Chennai secure their first win. Chennai still ranks ninth in the league standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:39 IST
Sanju Samson: A Comeback Century Lights Up Chennai's IPL Campaign
Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has rediscovered his form, smashing an unbeaten 115 off just 56 balls, propelling Chennai to a decisive 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Saturday. This performance comes after a sluggish start with the franchise this season.

Chennai, bolstered by Samson's brilliance and 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre's impressive 59 off 36, set a daunting 212-2 total. Delhi fell short, managing only 189 as Chennai secured their first IPL win of the season despite being without former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Samson's thoughts at the post-match presentation reflected resilience: "Even after losing three games in a row, we had a 50-second meeting which shows the franchise's faith, and that connects with who I am." Chennai sits ninth in the standings with two points, while Delhi is fourth with four points.

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