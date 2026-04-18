Iyer's IPL Resurgence: Leading Punjab Kings Towards Glory

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, are making waves in this IPL season with an unbeaten start. The team, which finished second in the previous season, aims to clinch their first title under Iyer's leadership.

Reuniting with Ricky Ponting, Iyer has been crucial in revitalizing Punjab's strategy and confidence. His impressive performances at the crease, including three consecutive fifties, showcase his control and foresight.

Iyer's belief in teamwork and instinctual decisions, as seen in strategic field placements and bowling changes, has fortified the Kings' play. With this momentum, PBKS hopes to maintain their dominance and achieve IPL glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)