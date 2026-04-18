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Iyer's IPL Resurgence: Leading Punjab Kings Towards Glory

Shreyas Iyer takes charge of Punjab Kings, steering them to an unbeaten start in the IPL season. Emphasizing present focus over past or future, Iyer's leadership has rejuvenated the team. His dynamic approach and strategic instincts have propelled PBKS to top form, aiming for their maiden IPL title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:15 IST
Iyer's IPL Resurgence: Leading Punjab Kings Towards Glory
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Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, are making waves in this IPL season with an unbeaten start. The team, which finished second in the previous season, aims to clinch their first title under Iyer's leadership.

Reuniting with Ricky Ponting, Iyer has been crucial in revitalizing Punjab's strategy and confidence. His impressive performances at the crease, including three consecutive fifties, showcase his control and foresight.

Iyer's belief in teamwork and instinctual decisions, as seen in strategic field placements and bowling changes, has fortified the Kings' play. With this momentum, PBKS hopes to maintain their dominance and achieve IPL glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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