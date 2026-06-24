Francesco Bagnaia's Ducati Departure: A New Chapter After 2026

Francesco Bagnaia Will Leave Ducati At The End Of The Motogp Season After An Eightyear Stint With The Italian Manufacturer

Francesco Bagnaia is set to part ways with Ducati at the end of the 2026 MotoGP season, after an eight-year collaboration that began in 2019. His decision marks the end of an era that saw him claim Ducati's first Riders' Championship in 15 years by winning the 2022 title.

Throughout his career with Ducati, Bagnaia earned acclaim, becoming the team's most successful rider with a record of 31 wins, 62 podium appearances, and 28 pole positions. He expressed gratitude and anticipation for future challenges, despite recent difficulties overshadowed by teammate Marc Marquez's achievements.

CEO Claudio Domenicali lauded Bagnaia's contributions, praising his riding finesse and professional demeanor. As Bagnaia aims for new beginnings, he remains focused on the ongoing championship, striving to close the points gap with current leader Marco Bezzecchi.