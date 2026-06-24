Ducati Bets on Rising Star Pedro Acosta for Future MotoGP Triumphs

Ducati has signed Pedro Acosta for the 2027 and 2028 MotoGP seasons, while Francisco Bagnaia will exit the team after 2026. Acosta, a promising talent, joins forces with Marc Marquez, marking a new era for the Italian team. Bagnaia's departure ends an illustrious eight-year tenure with Ducati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ducati Have Signed Pedro Acosta For The And Motogp Seasons | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:22 IST
Ducati Bets on Rising Star Pedro Acosta for Future MotoGP Triumphs
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Ducati, the renowned Italian motorcycle manufacturer, has announced the signing of promising young rider Pedro Acosta for the 2027 and 2028 MotoGP seasons. This news comes shortly after confirming the departure of their two-time champion, Francisco Bagnaia, at the end of 2026.

The 22-year-old Spanish sensation Acosta is set to team up with the legendary Marc Marquez, who recently extended his contract with Ducati until 2028. Acosta boasts an impressive track record, having clinched the Moto3 and Moto2 titles within three years of his debut. His MotoGP performance has also been noteworthy, earning him Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 and a fourth-place finish overall in 2025 while racing for KTM.

Francisco Bagnaia, affectionately known as 'Pecco,' has had an illustrious career with Ducati, delivering their first riders’ title in 15 years in 2022. Despite facing challenges in recent seasons with the emergence of Marquez, Bagnaia remains one of Ducati's most successful riders. His departure at the end of 2026 will mark the end of an era for the team.

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