The International Olympic Committee On Wednesday Approved Amendments To The Olympic Charter Proposed By The Executive Board

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved significant amendments to its charter, focusing on enhancing the political neutrality of sports. The changes emphasize that sports should remain free from any government, cultural, societal, or economic pressures, ensuring neutrality is maintained at all costs.

In addition to this, the IOC has revised the way sports disciplines are evaluated for inclusion in the Olympic Games. From the 2032 Brisbane Games onwards, individual disciplines will be assessed rather than entire sports, a move intended to safeguard the quality and affordability of the Olympics.

Moreover, the IOC announced a $10,000 grant available for athletes competing in the Games to provide direct support throughout their Olympic journey. This comes amid ongoing debates and speculation about the impact of these changes on Russia's participation in future international sports competitions.