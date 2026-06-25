Future Star U-15 Championship: Day 1 Highlights

The Future Star Under-15 Championship kicked off with impressive wins for Gurugram Vipers and Karim Capital Chargers. Siddharth Tomar stole the show with a record-breaking century. Gurugram's Yuvraj and Ayan Ali displayed stellar performances. Karim's skipper, Arman Hussain, delivered a remarkable six-wicket haul to secure a dominant victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 13:26 IST
Future Star U-15 Championship: Day 1 Highlights
Siddharth Tomar (Photo: Future Star Under-15 Championship). Image Credit: ANI

The Future Star Under-15 Championship opened on Wednesday, showcasing dominant displays by Gurugram Vipers and Karim Capital Chargers. The day was highlighted by a stellar performance from Siddharth Tomar, who etched his name in the record books with the tournament’s first century, an unbeaten 100 off 41 balls.

Gurugram Vipers set the tempo in the tournament opener against Bahadurgarh Royals, crafting a robust score of 213 for 4. Yuvraj was the spearhead with an unbeaten 73 from 32 balls, while Ayan Ali contributed a quickfire 71 off 31. Bahadurgarh's spirited start crumbled following the dismissals of openers Deepit Vats and Krishna, with Sujal Thapa and Amogh Sirohi's incisive bowling steering Vipers to a 27-run victory.

Meanwhile, Karim Capital Chargers, under Captain Arman Hussain's exceptional bowling prowess (6/12), dismantled Flying Fire Delhi Chargers, holding them to 111 for 7. Riding on Tomar's explosive century, Karim Capital chased down the target within 10 overs, completing a comprehensive nine-wicket win. The tournament continues with Sonipat Kings versus Jayqoo Panthers Faridabad and Meerut Spartans facing Noida Blaze on June 25th.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026