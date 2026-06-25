Future Star U-15 Championship: Day 1 Highlights

The Future Star Under-15 Championship opened on Wednesday, showcasing dominant displays by Gurugram Vipers and Karim Capital Chargers. The day was highlighted by a stellar performance from Siddharth Tomar, who etched his name in the record books with the tournament’s first century, an unbeaten 100 off 41 balls.

Gurugram Vipers set the tempo in the tournament opener against Bahadurgarh Royals, crafting a robust score of 213 for 4. Yuvraj was the spearhead with an unbeaten 73 from 32 balls, while Ayan Ali contributed a quickfire 71 off 31. Bahadurgarh's spirited start crumbled following the dismissals of openers Deepit Vats and Krishna, with Sujal Thapa and Amogh Sirohi's incisive bowling steering Vipers to a 27-run victory.

Meanwhile, Karim Capital Chargers, under Captain Arman Hussain's exceptional bowling prowess (6/12), dismantled Flying Fire Delhi Chargers, holding them to 111 for 7. Riding on Tomar's explosive century, Karim Capital chased down the target within 10 overs, completing a comprehensive nine-wicket win. The tournament continues with Sonipat Kings versus Jayqoo Panthers Faridabad and Meerut Spartans facing Noida Blaze on June 25th.