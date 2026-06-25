France Cracks Down on Russia's Shadow Fleet

French President Emmanuel Macron Said On Thursday That His Countrys Navy Had Intercepted An Oil Tanker As It Transited Near The Coast Of Sicily

In a bold move to counter Russia's maritime maneuvers, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed on Thursday that the French navy has successfully intercepted an oil tanker near the coast of Sicily.

This operation underscores France's commitment to curbing the activities of Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet,' which is used to covertly transport oil and gas and circumvent Western sanctions.

Macron's decisive action represents a significant step in enforcing international regulations and restricting unauthorized shipments that undermine global sanction efforts.