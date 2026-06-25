France Cracks Down on Russia's Shadow Fleet

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France's navy intercepted an oil tanker near Sicily. This action is part of France's efforts to combat Russia's 'shadow fleet' used to transport oil and gas, bypassing Western sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French President Emmanuel Macron Said On Thursday That His Countrys Navy Had Intercepted An Oil Tanker As It Transited Near The Coast Of Sicily | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:19 IST
France Cracks Down on Russia's Shadow Fleet
Emmanuel Macron

In a bold move to counter Russia's maritime maneuvers, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed on Thursday that the French navy has successfully intercepted an oil tanker near the coast of Sicily.

This operation underscores France's commitment to curbing the activities of Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet,' which is used to covertly transport oil and gas and circumvent Western sanctions.

Macron's decisive action represents a significant step in enforcing international regulations and restricting unauthorized shipments that undermine global sanction efforts.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026