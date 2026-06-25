Bank of America's Revised Forecast on Bank of England Rates

Bank of America has revised its forecast for the Bank of England's rate decisions, dropping expectations of future rate hikes due to lower energy prices and easing inflation pressures. The new projection indicates a hold on rates until 2026, followed by a single rate cut in November 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bank Of America Has Dropped Its Call For Bank Of England Rate Hikes | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:17 IST
Bank of America's Revised Forecast on Bank of England Rates
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Bank of America has adjusted its forecast regarding the Bank of England's interest rate decisions, abandoning previous predictions of future rate hikes. This change is attributed to a combination of factors, including lower energy prices and reduced inflation pressures, as well as a softening economic climate.

Previously, Bank of America had anticipated two rate hikes by the Bank of England in 2026. However, the new projection suggests that the central bank will maintain its current rates until 2026, only considering a 25-basis-point reduction in November 2027.

This strategic recalibration reflects a cautious approach amidst evolving economic conditions, highlighting the influence of external economic indicators on monetary policy decisions. Stakeholders are closely monitoring these developments as they adapt to a shifting financial landscape.

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