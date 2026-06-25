Ben Stokes Returns as England Faces New Zealand in Nottingham Test

England captain Ben Stokes, returning to lead the team, lost the toss to New Zealand in the third test match at Nottingham. New Zealand's Tom Latham opted to bat first, setting the stage for an intense cricket showdown. This marks a crucial test for both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Returning England Captain Ben Stokes Lost The Toss Against New Zealand Ahead Of The Third Test In Nottingham On Thursday And Tom Latham Has Chosen To Bat | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:21 IST
Ben Stokes Returns as England Faces New Zealand in Nottingham Test
Ben Stokes

The much-anticipated third test between England and New Zealand kicked off in Nottingham on Thursday, garnering widespread attention as Ben Stokes made his return as England's captain. Despite high stakes, Stokes faced an early setback, losing the toss to New Zealand captain Tom Latham.

Demonstrating strategic prowess, Latham opted to bat first, hoping to capitalize on the favorable early conditions. This decision sets the stage for an intriguing contest as both teams vie for dominance in this pivotal match.

Fans and cricket pundits alike await Stokes' leadership impact, as England aims to leverage their home advantage against a formidable New Zealand side. The result of this match could have significant implications for the series.

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