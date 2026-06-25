Kremlin's Denial: Belarus Pressure on Ukraine Conflict Expansion

The Kremlin has rebutted claims made by the Wall Street Journal that it is pressuring Belarus to back an extension of Russia's military activities in Ukraine. This comes amid rising tensions and geopolitical complexities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Kremlin On Thursday Denied A Wall Street Journal Report That It Is Pressuring Belarus To Support An Expansion Of Russias War In Ukraine | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:17 IST
Kremlin's Denial: Belarus Pressure on Ukraine Conflict Expansion
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The Kremlin dismissed allegations made by a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday, which suggested that Moscow is exerting pressure on Belarus to support an expansion of Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

The report has heightened concerns about the already volatile situation in the region, potentially adding another layer of geopolitical tension.

Both Russia and Belarus have a complex relationship, and their involvement in the Ukraine conflict is closely watched by international observers.

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