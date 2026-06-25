Kremlin's Denial: Belarus Pressure on Ukraine Conflict Expansion

The Kremlin On Thursday Denied A Wall Street Journal Report That It Is Pressuring Belarus To Support An Expansion Of Russias War In Ukraine

The Kremlin dismissed allegations made by a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday, which suggested that Moscow is exerting pressure on Belarus to support an expansion of Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

The report has heightened concerns about the already volatile situation in the region, potentially adding another layer of geopolitical tension.

Both Russia and Belarus have a complex relationship, and their involvement in the Ukraine conflict is closely watched by international observers.