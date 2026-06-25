World Tennis: Shaping a New Era in Global Sports

The International Tennis Federation has rebranded as World Tennis, aiming to increase participation by 30%. This strategic move involves reinvesting 85% of annual income over the next decade and unifying global tennis efforts. Leaders emphasize the importance of recognition and cooperation within the sport's community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The International Tennis Federation Officially Became Known As World Tennis On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 13:31 IST
World Tennis: Shaping a New Era in Global Sports
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The International Tennis Federation has officially rebranded to World Tennis, marking a new chapter for the sport's governing body. This change reflects an ambitious vision to boost global participation by 30% and reinvest a significant portion of its income for the sport's growth.

Founded in 1913, the organization is responsible for setting rules and regulating international competitions, including iconic events like the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. World Tennis President David Haggerty and CEO Ross Hutchins have laid out five strategic priorities to drive the sport's development.

This name change seeks to enhance recognition and distinguish World Tennis from other organizations such as the ATP and WTA Tours. The strategic shift comes amid calls for unity in tennis, notably from Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, emphasizing collaboration as the pathway to the sport's fruitful future.

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