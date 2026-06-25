ASICS and RBTA Unite to Shape Future of Indian Tennis Talent

ASICS has partnered with Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy to nurture tennis talent in India. This collaboration, based on the philosophy 'Sound Mind, Sound Body', provides athletes access to performance gear, education, and elite mentorship to develop promising players and strengthen the Indian tennis ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:12 IST
ASICS and RBTA Unite to Shape Future of Indian Tennis Talent
Rohan Bopanna (L), founder, mentor of RBTA and Saurabh Sharma (R), Senior Director - Marketing, ASICS India (Photo: ASICS). Image Credit: ANI

ASICS, a leading name in global sportswear, has announced a strategic partnership with the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (RBTA) to foster tennis talent in India. This collaboration merges ASICS' performance innovation prowess with RBTA's training platform to create structured pathways for aspiring athletes, as revealed in a company release.

Highlighting a comprehensive approach to athlete development, ASICS aims to integrate performance, wellness, and progression under its 'Sound Mind, Sound Body' philosophy. The partnership will deliver meaningful athlete experiences through access to performance gear, education on performance technologies, and opportunities for engagement with top-tier athletes from ASICS' network. Tennis clinics, masterclasses, and tournaments are also part of this initiative.

This alliance will enhance long-term athlete development via RBTA's High-Performance and Jr Pro programmes, giving opportunities to promising players. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director at ASICS India & South Asia, emphasized the growing interest in tennis in India and the potential to support grassroots talent. He believes the collaboration will strengthen the tennis community by offering young players access to world-class resources and mentorship, aiding in their quest to reach their full potential.

Rohan Bopanna, Founder and Mentor of RBTA, reiterated the partnership's alignment with shared values of mental, physical preparation, and support systems necessary for long-term success. Bopanna, who has long been associated with ASICS, seeks to create an environment that promotes resilience and professionalism among young players. The collaboration is set to bolster RBTA's capacity to provide a comprehensive training ecosystem with cutting-edge performance gear and athlete education.

ASICS' broader commitment to Indian sports includes sustained investments in various disciplines, reinforcing its athlete-first approach and commitment to building robust sporting communities for tomorrow's champions.

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