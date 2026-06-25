King Kazu: Soccer's Ageless Icon

Japanese Soccer Great Kazuyoshi Miura Will Play His Nd Season Of Professional Soccer And Enter His S With His Boots On After Extending His Loan Deal With Thirdtier Side Fukushima United Until June

Japanese soccer legend Kazuyoshi Miura will continue his remarkable career by playing his 42nd season in the professional leagues. The 59-year-old, affectionately known as 'King Kazu,' has extended his loan with Fukushima United until June 2027, a continuation of his journey from Yokohama FC to the third-tier side.

Miura, with an illustrious career spanning multiple countries, announced his determination to aid Fukushima United in their promotion quest to J2, further fuelling his dedication to the sport. Earlier this month, Miura expanded his record as the oldest active player in professional league matches.

Starting his professional journey with Santos in Brazil in 1986 at age 19, Miura's career has led him across the globe. With 89 caps and 55 goals for the Japanese national team, he remains a celebrated figure in Japan, despite missing out on the 1998 World Cup squad and retiring from international football in 2000.