India A Shines with Sudharsan's Century in Unofficial Test Against Sri Lanka

India A dominated the opening day of their first four-day unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A, closing at 333/4, spearheaded by an impressive century from Sai Sudharsan. The match, held in Galle on Thursday, witnessed an India A batting lineup that capitalized on winning the toss and electing to bat.

Sudharsan led the charge with a commanding performance, scoring 132 off 175 balls with 19 boundaries, forging a solid foundation along with opening partner Aayush Pandey's steady 25 runs. Early dismissals of Padikkal and Gaikwad put India A under slight pressure, but Sudharsan's innings ensured stability.

The day concluded positively for India A as skipper Dhruv Jurel and Shaikh Rasheed stitched together a vital 105-run partnership, remaining unbeaten on scores of 68 and 53 respectively. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Dilum Sudeera emerged as the leading bowler with two wickets.