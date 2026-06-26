Dollar's Slide: Inflation and Economic Growth Shake Up Expectations

The dollar is poised to end its three-day ascent due to economic data indicating softening inflation, potentially easing Federal Reserve rate hikes. Despite inflation’s climb, consumer spending rose, but Fed rate hike expectations for upcoming meetings have declined. Currency markets are affected as the yen and sterling shift against the dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Dollar Was Set To Snap A Threesession Streak Of Gains On Thursday | Updated: 26-06-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 00:43 IST
Dollar's Slide: Inflation and Economic Growth Shake Up Expectations
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The dollar is set to halt its three-day streak of gains following recent U.S. economic data suggesting tempered inflation, which could lessen the likelihood of additional rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year. The personal consumption expenditures price index showed a year-over-year surge of 4.1% in May, aligning with economist forecasts.

Though inflation remains high, consumer spending rose 0.7% in May, surpassing expectations. Chief economist Brian Jacobsen remarked that inflation concerns might ease if fuel prices continue to decline, influencing inflation expectations. As a result, the dollar index decreased by 0.19%, leading to a potential two-week low with the euro gaining strength.

The dollar's earlier reinforcement had briefly lowered gold and bitcoin values, but the prospects for Fed rate increases have changed. The odds now reflect reduced chances of interest rate hikes in July and September meetings. This currency shift affects other markets, with shifts noted in currencies such as sterling against the dollar amid geopolitical and economic developments.

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