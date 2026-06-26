Navigating the Strait of Hormuz: Rising Tensions and Crude Oil Trade

Crude Shipments Through The Strait Of Hormuz Rose This Week To Their Highest Level Since The Usisraeli Conflict With Iran Began In February After A Ceasefire Deal Reopened The Waterway

Crude oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz reached peak levels this week, marking the highest since February's U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. A ceasefire agreement has reopened the waterway, yet market skeptics remain cautious about how long the strait will remain accessible.

Four tankers carrying 6 million barrels of crude oil navigated the strait on Thursday. Additionally, two tankers transported 4 million barrels of Iranian crude, Kpler revealed through its analysis. Despite the resumption, shipment volumes remain below historical averages according to Allied Shipbroking's report.

Security concerns persist as the Revolutionary Guards restrict passage through established routes. Iran's recent actions, including striking a cargo vessel near the Omani coast, underscore the geopolitical tensions affecting navigation and trade in the region.