California Pushes Back: Fight Over Vehicle Emissions Rules Intensifies

The State Of California On Thursday Sought A Preliminary Injunction To Block The Us Environmental Protection Agency From Teeing Up Landmark State Vehicle Emissions Rules For Potential Repeal By Congress The Epa Said Earlier This Month That Waivers Under The Clean Air Act For California Environmental Regulations Approved Under Prior Democratic Administrations Should Have Been Sent To Lawmakers Under The Congressional Review Act California Sought A Preliminary Injunction That Would Block The Epa Action

In a significant legal maneuver, California is seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from initiating the repeal of landmark state vehicle emissions rules.

The EPA recently suggested that previously granted waivers under the Clean Air Act, which permitted California to enforce stringent environmental regulations, should be reviewed by Congress under the Congressional Review Act.

This development has prompted California to take action to block such EPA moves, fearing a roll-back of policies approved under prior Democratic administrations.