Serena Williams Returns to Wimbledon: A Legendary Comeback
Serena Williams makes her Wimbledon comeback facing Australia's Maya Joint, marking her return since 2022. The legendary seven-time champion has not competed since the 2022 U.S. Open. Aryna Sabalenka, aiming for her first title, faces Teodora Kostovic, while defending champ Iga Swiatek meets Taylor Townsend.
Legendary tennis icon Serena Williams is set to make her much-anticipated return to Wimbledon, facing Australia's Maya Joint in the opening round. This marks the seven-time champion's first appearance at the All England Club since 2022, following a hiatus from the sport after the U.S. Open the same year.
Williams, 44, previously announced her intention to step back from competitive play, describing her journey as 'evolving away from tennis.' However, her comeback promises to be a significant highlight of this year's tournament. Meanwhile, top seed Aryna Sabalenka seeks her inaugural title, opening against Serbian qualifier Teodora Kostovic.
Defending champion Iga Swiatek will take on American Taylor Townsend in what promises to be an exciting display of talent. The draw also places Swiatek in the same half as second seed Elena Rybakina, who begins her campaign against France's Lois Boisson.
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