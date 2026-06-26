Fast Laps and Unforeseen Chaos: Thrills at the Austrian Grand Prix Practice

Formula One Championship Leader Kimi Antonelli Was Fastest In First Practice For The Austrian Grand Prix On Friday

Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli topped the timesheets in the first practice for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, narrowly beating Mercedes teammate George Russell, who was just 0.040 seconds behind. Despite their strong performances, other rivals faced various reliability issues, shaking up the grid early on.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri clocked the third fastest lap, trailing by 0.117 seconds to the 19-year-old Italian Antonelli, and outpacing Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen, struggling at Red Bull's home circuit, contended with car upgrades that left his vehicle shaking under braking, while Hamilton, fresh off a win at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, faced a 41-point deficit.

The session featured setbacks for several teams. Red Bull's Isack Hadjar required an urgent engine replacement and missed substantial track time, while McLaren's Lando Norris and Piastri also dealt with car troubles. Intriguing sub-stories included F2 driver Dino Beganovic filling in for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Haas's Ryo Hirakawa inadvertently knocking a team mechanic during a pit stop incident.