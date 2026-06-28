The Fate of TPS Migrants: A Call for Change

Migrants In The United States On Temporary Protected Status Should Seek Permanent Residence Or Leave For Their Home Countries

In a significant policy statement, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin urged migrants under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to either pursue permanent residency or return to their countries of origin. The remarks came during an appearance on CNN's 'State of the Union.'

The call to action follows a Supreme Court decision that allows President Donald Trump's administration to revoke TPS protection from hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants. These individuals currently rely on humanitarian aid as their countries continue to suffer from conflict and economic destitution.

Critics, including Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, argue that deporting these immigrants could disrupt local economies and healthcare sectors heavily relying on immigrant labor. Despite this opposition, the administration remains firm in its plan, prompting a national discourse on the policy's socio-economic impacts.