Verstappen's Resurgence: A Winning Car at Last

Max Verstappen Said He Finally Felt He Had A Winning Car After Finishing Runnerup In Sundays Austrian Grand Prix The Fourtimes Formula One Champion Took The Chequered Flag Only Seconds Adrift Of Mercedes Winner George Russell With The Britons Teammate Kimi Antonelli Behind In A Tight Finish At The Red Bull Ring I Think What Was Satisfying Is That This Was The First Time I Felt Like Actually I Could Fight For The Win

Max Verstappen expressed newfound confidence after clinching second place in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, feeling his car is finally up to the challenge.

The four-time Formula One champion was narrowly beaten by Mercedes' George Russell but was pleased to have felt competitive for the first time this season.

"It’s a great effort from the team," Verstappen stated, highlighting the importance of recent upgrades while his boss Laurent Mekies praised the car's improved pace.