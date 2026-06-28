Verstappen's Resurgence: A Winning Car at Last
Max Verstappen, feeling competitive for the first time in a while, finished runner-up at the Austrian Grand Prix. With recent car upgrades showing promise, Verstappen is more optimistic about his chances in the Formula One season despite trailing significantly in the championship standings.
Max Verstappen expressed newfound confidence after clinching second place in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, feeling his car is finally up to the challenge.
The four-time Formula One champion was narrowly beaten by Mercedes' George Russell but was pleased to have felt competitive for the first time this season.
"It’s a great effort from the team," Verstappen stated, highlighting the importance of recent upgrades while his boss Laurent Mekies praised the car's improved pace.
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