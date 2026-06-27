During the World Cup, soccer's widespread popularity has made a strong impression on American audiences. Notably, a standout moment involved Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha, who brought global attention with his remarkable performance against Spain, gaining 15 million social media followers.

As fans worldwide visit stadiums and tune in to broadcasts, the U.S. is embracing the sport's excitement. Attendance records and television viewership are soaring, signaling a growing domestic interest. Experts see cultural shifts as fans engage with international stars and traditions, transforming the American soccer narrative.

However, the challenge remains to maintain momentum post-World Cup, with American favorites like the NFL dominating. Many wonder if soccer can cement its place in the American sports landscape. The current excitement serves as a reminder of soccer's expansive influence on the global stage.